MMH: Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to fall, related deaths on the rise

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Tuesday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations. The hospital says it remains busy overall, but COVID- hospitalizations are declining.

MMH is caring for 55 patients on its COVID-19 floors as of Tuesday. The patients range in age from three to 89 years old. According to MMH, many of those in its care are no longer testing positive for the virus, but remain hospitalized amid prolonged symptoms.

The overall census at MMH as of Tuesday is 214 and the hospital says the emergency room saw 194 patients on Monday. Chief Operating Officer Stephen Bowerman says ER visits are starting to pick back up. Other areas of the hospital are picking back up as well, as of Tuesday, the hospital says it has resumed in-patient elective surgeries. That is great news for those who had to postpone their procedures after the hospital closed to those surgeries for about six weeks.

“Just because they are elective doesn’t mean they are unnecessary,” Bowerman said. “We know a lot of patients in Midland and in the Permian Basin had to put off those in-patient cases while our beds were overrun with COVID, but we are back.”

Bowerman says patients who had to postpone their surgeries should reach out to their surgeons to get re-scheduled.

While the overall number of coronavirus patients has started to decline, the death rate in September has gone up. So far, 35 patients have died from coronavirus complications at MMH this month.

“That number has slowed just a bit from last week, but still a very high number of deaths here in the month of September with just a few days to go,” Bowerman said.

In August, MMH reported 30 coronavirus related deaths.