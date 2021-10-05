MMH continues to see drop in coronavirus patients, reporting five deaths so far in October

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Tuesday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations. While the hospital remains busy, it is seeing a drop in the number of patients hospitalized with the virus.

As of Tuesday morning, the hospital said it is caring for 47 patients with COVID-19, but only 24 of those hospitalized have an active infection. The remaining 23 are now testing negative but remain hospitalized as they continue to heal.

“We’re seeing the census continue to decline, that’s a good thing…we’re down quite a bit from our peak,” said Chief Operating Officer Stephen Bowerman.

Of those hospitalized, 19 are on ventilators. The patients range in age from 27 to 84. According to the hospital, 85% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, with a total of seven breakthrough infections.

While the coronavirus census is declining, the hospital is still seeing a high number of patients die from the virus amid the current surge. So far in October, five patients have died from coronavirus complications. In September, the hospital reported 36 COVID-19 deaths, the second highest loss of life reported in a single month since the beginning of the pandemic, hospital leaders said in a news conference last week.

As hospitalizations continue to fall, the hospital is encouraging the community to remain cautious by avoiding large crowds, masking up, and getting vaccinated if eligible.

According to MMH, about 46.5% of eligible Midlanders are fully vaccinated. 54.5% of those eligible have received at least one dose. Statewide, 62% of Texans are fully vaccinated while 72% have received at least one dose.

“So, Midland’s tracking about 18 points behind the state numbers. Today’s a good day to improve on that. We have our vaccine clinic at the F Marie Hall Outpatient Center…the clinic today runs from 2:00-4:30,” Bowerman said.

If interested, you may call 221-4VAX to schedule your appointment, walk-ins will also be accepted. Bowerman said the hospital has first, second, and booster doses of both Pfizer and Moderna available. The one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is also available. Last week, the clinic administered 657 doses of the vaccine.