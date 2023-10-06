MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Memorial Hospital said Friday that this milestone in the field of healthcare solidifies their commitment to cutting-edge technology and exceptional patient care.

“We are immensely proud to reach this significant milestone of 1,000 MAKO SmartRobotics Surgery cases,” said Tim Simecek, Director of Perioperative Services. “This achievement reflects our dedication to providing the highest quality healthcare to our community and our commitment of leading healthcare for greater Midland.”

MAKO SmartRobotics provides surgeons the ability to plan in advance of a patient’s surgery, enabling a more predictable and personalized experience when performing the replacement surgery.

Combining 3D CT-based planning, AccuStop haptic technology, and insightful data analytics, MMH says the platform has shown better outcomes for total knee, partial knee, and total hip replacements. The hospital says the technology empowers surgeons to create a personalized plan for each patient, optimizing the success of the procedure.

MMH has received national recognition for its excellence in healthcare and says the MAKO SmartRobotics Surgery program has contributed to its continued success.