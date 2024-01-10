WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Mississippi fugitive was arrested in Monahans earlier this week and is now facing new charges in Texas.

According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Office, on January 9, deputies found 33-year-old Jarel Edward Shelby in the 1100 block of N Carol Street and recovered 36 grams of cocaine. Shelby was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a second-degree felony and was also arrested on an active warrant out of the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office for Possession of a Dangerous Drug.

Shelby remained in custody as of Wednesday morning on an unknown bond.