MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Mission Agape, a faith-based ministry committed to eradicating hunger in the community, announced on Thursday their achievement of another milestone in their mission.

Mission Agape will be breaking ground on a new 7,700 square foot Distribution Center, marking another step toward expanding their services and reaching more individuals experiencing food insecurity.

The new center is part of their ongoing Building Campaign, enabling the organization to provide even more support to those in need. The campaign has already raised $2.2 million out of their $3.4 million goal.

Mission Agape says they have reached over 5,000 food-insecure individuals across seven counties in 2022, with the help of 250 dedicated monthly volunteers.

“Our mission is to ensure that no child or family goes hungry, and the construction of our new Distribution Center is a vital step towards fulfilling that mission,” said Stacy Baccus, Founder and Executive Director of Mission Agape. “We are immensely grateful for the generous support of our donors and the dedication of our volunteers who have helped us raise $2.2 million for this important mission.”

Mission Agape is inviting the public to join them at 4501 Thomason Drive on Wednesday, November 8th to mark this step toward their mission in combatting food insecurity, ensuring no one in the community goes hungry. The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 11:30am.