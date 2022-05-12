ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has announced the body of a missing woman was found Wednesday.

65-year-old Wilmalea Rosen was last seen in February. On April 22, ECSO received a call requesting a welfare check, her loved ones said she might have been experiencing a medical emergency.

According to ECSO, Rosen’s body has been sent to Lubbock County for an autopsy and the cause of death is unknown, however, no foul play is suspected. ECSO said the investigation is ongoing.