POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KMID/KPEJ)- The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 30-year-old man last seen in late June.

Investigators said Andrew Isaac Griffin was last seen on June 29 when he left a family member’s home in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Family members said Griffin was driving a company vehicle and headed to the Midland/Odessa area for work- he never arrived. During his last known phone conversation, Griffin said he was crossing a river.

Investigators said Griffin was last seen in a white Dodge Ram truck with a black toolbox in the bed, Texas plate SSK5533. He’s described as 5’11” tall, weighing about 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes and may have a reddish beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call PCSO at 405-273-1727.