ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department said Tuesday that missing Odessa woman Brittany Sawyer, 35, has been found and is safe.

Sawyer, a teacher at Nimitz Middle School, was reported missing by Ector County ISD earlier this month after she failed to return to work in late April. On May 4, officers with ECISD visited Sawyer’s home and found it vacant.

No additional information has been released.