MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland family is searching for answers after learning about the death of their loved one. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 14-year-old Juan Herrera was killed in an officer involved shooting in Midland March 3.

According to Herrera’s family, the teen went missing last week after the shooting at Sandstone Ridge Apartments. The family said they were notified late Tuesday that his body had been positively identified by law enforcement as that of the suspect killed in the shooting. Herrera’s mom said she submitted a DNA sample last Friday.

According to Herrera’s mom, Dora Vela, she began getting social media messages last week from her son’s friends. The messages indicated that Herrera and another group of teens had been at the apartment complex when the shooting occurred. They told Vela when police arrived at the scene, the group of teens ran off in different directions. They later reconnected, all but Herrera.

Herrera’s family said they then began questioning law enforcement about the identity of the victim shot by a Midland County Sheriff’s Deputy. They said they were told the body had been sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy; that is when Vela submitted her DNA for comparison. A DPS spokesperson said Herrera was positively identified by a Tarrant County coroner using dental records.





Now the family wants answers. Why was Herrera shot? What events led to the shooting incident? For now, the answers they have only lead to more questions.

“We are so upset. We want answers as to why it took so long to identify him. Why wasn’t she (Herrera’s mom) contacted as soon as they (law enforcement) went knocking on the wrong door. They never continued to look for the family of the deceased, they automatically sent him to Tarrant County. How can a 14-year-old be mistaken for a person between the ages of 18 and 22,” said Herrera’s aunt, Melanie Melendez.

Here is what we know:

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release, an officer involved shooting occurred around 2:20 a.m. March 3 at Sandstone Ridge Apartments in the 5500 block of Sherwood Drive. Following the shooting, an unknown suspect was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The suspect was not identified by investigators right away because, according to DPS, the suspect did not have any identification on him when he was shot and killed. Investigators said at the time of the shooting, they believed the deceased to be between the ages of 18 and 22.

The MCSO deputy, who was not injured in the incident, has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation. This is standard procedure for all officer involved shooting investigations.

The case has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.