FT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Miss Ft. Stockton 2022 was crowned this Saturday at the end of a three day Water Carnival event put on by the Ft. Stockton Chamber of Commerce.

This year marks the 86th Annual Water Carnival in Ft. Stockton which has only paused in the past during war time and for Covid. The show titled, “Port Stockton”, was written and directed by Kelli Burns and Angela Harral. With over 200 volunteers, the historic Comanche Springs pool was transformed into a beach oasis that hosted performances including synchronized swimming, dances and stage performances.



Winners and Contestants of the 2022 Miss Ft. Stockton Pageant

10 contestants took part in this year’s Miss Ft. Stockton Pageant. 2nd Runner Up was Ms. Eliana Mata. 1st Runner Up and Ms. Congeniality went to Ms. Katheryn Mendoza. Anaih Montoya took home Ms. Photogenic. And, Ysabella Sanchez was crowned the 2022 Miss Ft. Stockton.

Congratulations to all of the participants of the Miss Ft. Stockton Pageant for a job well done.