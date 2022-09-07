MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Are you in the mood for some holiday cheer? Miss Cayce’s Wonderland is.

Now in its 38th season, the staff at Miss Cayce’s is ready for its “grand reveal”. This Friday, the store will open at 10:00 a.m. and shoppers can expect to find decorations for all occasions, from Halloween to Thanksgiving to Christmas and Hanukkah.

“We’ve been in business so long that, you know, children that would come in with their parents now have their own children and are coming back for the Miss Casey’s tradition. We love our community, we love Midland, West Texas, all the Permian Basin…we guarantee you, if you come in once, you will be back and bringing friends and family,” co-owners Becky McCraney and Kathy Harrison said.

Beginning Friday, the spectacular holiday store will be open seven days a week. You can read more about Friday’s event, special offers, and get a sneak peek at some of the store’s decorations on the Miss Cayce’s website.