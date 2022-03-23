MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Miss Cayce’s Wonderland and their customers donated more than $500, along with several prom dresses and bags of makeup to 3:11 Ministries Perfect PROMise. The money will be used to purchase makeup and accessories to help girls heading to prom.

“3:11 Ministries reaches families and children that need it most, from their school uniform and backpack drive, Christmas toys, and now the Perfect PROMise- to make young ladies dreams of prom come true with a beautiful dress, shoes, accessories, and new makeup. We chose local non-profits that make a difference in our community,” said Miss Cayce’s.

If you need a little help making your prom dreams come true, the non-profit group is still accepting applications. You can find the form to apply here.