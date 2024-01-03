MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Now that 2023 has wrapped up…. Midland ISD is sharing some of the highlights for a ‘year in review’. A year that Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard now can put under her belt as well with the district.

Midland ISD leaders say they reorganized their central office, to create new divisions for talent development and professional learning The district also established principal supervisors who oversee 10 campuses.

Not to mention passing a $1.4 billion package that was approved by 56% of voters on November 7th.

The plan is to reorganize campuses into pre-k through 5th-grade elementary schools, 6th-8th grade true middle schools, and 9th-12th grade high schools. When Legacy High School moves to its new location and Midland Freshman students move to the new Midland High, these two campuses will become the fifth and sixth middle schools for the district. Sixth graders moving to middle schools will free up space for growth at elementary schools and for much-needed seats for pre-k, according to the district.

Not just that… But every campus will be impacted by bond 2023 – including mechanical, electrical, and plumbing upgrades; interior and exterior improvements; site improvements; accessibility and code improvements; and safety and security upgrades.

Each campus will receive upgrades to items such as intercoms, intrusion alarms, access control, and cameras, and any campus currently without a secured entrance vestibule will receive one.

Superintendent Howard says she will continue the listen-and-learn process next year— to continue to meet on campuses, with parents, businesses, and community members.

More than 100 stakeholders formed a strategic plan committee. The plan was finalized in August and unveiled in September.

The strategic plan focuses on student experience, developing staff, and engagement and action. This work is already underway.

Another improvement made by district leaders was the issue of low reading levels.

This urgency led our teaching and learning division to move our instruction to a phonics-based curriculum, which has already been implemented district-wide.

Dr. Howard does give credit to her team of eight as they continue teaching our local students for years to come. She says she’s excited for year two and the community’s continued support.

The new elementary school will break ground this month.