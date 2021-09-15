MISD warning against viral video challenges encouraging theft

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland ISD is warning students and parents that the removal of school property will not be tolerated.

Influenced by popular videos posted on the social media platform TikTok, students have been removing essential life-saving equipment from schools including fire extinguishers, and fire alarm flashers. Hygiene equipment such as sinks and soap dispensers have also been removed, according to MISD.

“Removing hygiene supplies like soap, sinks and hand sanitizer during a global pandemic is not only short-sided, it is theft,” said Public Information Officer Elana Ladd. “The same can be said for life-saving equipment such as fire extinguishers and fire alarms.”

Students who are found guilty of theft of campus property may face criminal charges and disciplinary consequences.

“We are calling on parents and guardians to speak with their students about why this is wrong,” said Ladd.

Anyone with information about thefts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS or tell a trusted adult.