MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Voters approved Midland ISD’s $1,415,400,000 bond proposal Tuesday night by more than 2,000 votes, with 56% voting in favor of the bond and 44% voting against.

The single proposition will fund:

Two comprehensive high schools

Middle school improvements

Improvements to campus safety, security, and accessibility

Improvements to aging facilities

A new elementary school

MISD said a new Legacy High School will be built at the Thomason Drive and Tradewinds Boulevard intersection; a new Midland High will be located at 1600 E Wadley Avenue. This will replace the old buildings, which are 62 and 94 years old, respectively, and district leaders said there will be no change to attendance zones. The new campuses will serve about 4,200 students once construction is complete.

Each location will be two stories tall, about 790,000 square feet and will include separate bus and parent drives, 2,200 student, staff, and event parking spaces, as well as practice fields, competition fields, 100 general purpose classrooms, 24 science labs, commons areas, a media center, and more. Each campus will also be equipped with a cafeteria to support closed campus for ninth graders while campus would remain open for grades 10-12.

Additionally, each new campus will host several career and technology education spaces to support an array of training opportunities in agriculture, floral design, graphic arts and digital media, business management, education and child development, cosmetology, and beyond.

Both campuses will also see improvements in spaces for the performing arts and athletics and boast six art labs, a photography studio, band, choir, orchestra, and mariachi practice rooms, an 800-seat auditorium, a 2,000-seat competition gymnasium, multipurpose gyms, and a multipurpose indoor practice facility to support band, cheer, drill team, and outdoor athletics teams.

Additionally, the new campuses will be equipped with safety and security features such as a secured entry, updated cameras, intrusion alarm, access control, and intercom and radio communications systems.

MISD said grade reconfiguration will be possible because of the bond; the district plans to restructure to a traditional sixth through eighth grade middle school model and moving ninth graders to the comprehensive high schools will allow for the expansion of advanced coursework, electives and lessen travel time.

“Thank you to the Midland community for recognizing the importance of investing in our children’s education and their future. In Midland ISD, we are truly educating the future,” said Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard. “On behalf of our students and staff, I am so thankful for the community’s trust and support.”

MISD said it will “work diligently to ensure the bond funds are utilized efficiently and to complete the approved projects on time and within budget”. Monthly reports will be presented to the Board of Trustees during regularly scheduled board meetings. Quarterly reports will be presented to the Bond Advisory Committee made up of community members and stakeholders, and annual meetings will be held to bring the Bond Planning Committee back together for a recap of the year’s projects and upcoming projects.