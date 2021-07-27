Good news, bad news: MISD trustees review recently released STAAR scores

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- At a board meeting Tuesday, Midland ISD trustees heard updates on recently released STAAR scores.

Students took the test during the spring semester of the 2020-2021 school year amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Parents and legislatures alike expressed concern over the test as students and teachers navigated unprecedented learning conditions.

In November of 2020, state legislator Brooks Landgraf said, “If COVID-19 was the reason to cancel the STAAR test for the 2019-2020 school year, then there should be no question about whether or not to cancel the test for the 20-21 school year. As I’ve said before, I am adamantly opposed to testing for the sake of testing, and that is exactly what will occur if the STAAR is not cancelled again.”

Amid the opposition, the state pressed on with testing.

A news release from MISD says reading scores for grades 3-8 were 2-5% higher than others in the region. Additionally, MISD outperformed the region and state in math for grades 3-6. However, the release says seventh grade math scores are “an area of concern”. There was also a 20% decline from 2019 to 2021 in the percentage of eighth graders who met standard for or mastered the math exam.

A spokesperson from MISD said last week that all students will be on campus this coming school year. Only students at Coleman High School will have the option of virtual learning.