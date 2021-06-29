MISD Trustees hear updates on Legacy High School, Pre-K academic progress

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland ISD Trustees heard a report on the progress being made toward the opening of Legacy High School at Monday’s meeting.

The board saw photos and designs for the completed gymnasium floor, as well as examples of other signage being installed across Legacy and Legacy Freshman high schools.

Additionally, Monday the board updates on the district’s Goal Progress Measures for Pre-K students.

Pre-K students who knew at least 40 letter sounds increased from 7% at the start of the school year to 78% in April.

Pre-K students proficient in grade-level math increased from 22% at the start of the school year to 91% in April.

Every campus experienced “statistically significant growth despite attendance concerns associated with online learning,” a release read.

The next regularly scheduled monthly meeting is set for Monday, July 26 at the Bowie Fine Arts Academy.