MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD announced Wednesday that Elisa Felix, the Transportation Routing Coordinator, has been honored as the Operations Specialist of the Year by the Texas Association for Pupil Transportation.

The award recognizes outstanding contributions in the field of school transportation. MISD stated that Felix has shown exceptional skills, tireless dedication, and commitment to ensure the safe and efficient transportation services for students during her more than 30 years at Midland ISD.

Starting as a bus monitor, and later as a bus driver, Felix has demonstrated exceptional care and attention to the well-being of students, fostering the safe and nurturing environment on the school bus. Later, she took on additional responsibilities within the transportation department, including as a bookkeeper, dispatcher, and field trip coordinator.

As a routing coordinator, Felix played a major role in designing and optimizing routes to increase efficiency and minimize travel time, which makes a significant impact on the daily lives of students, parents, and school staff. Her work has streamlined operations and ensured on-time arrivals and departures while maintaining the highest standards of safety, according to MISD.

“Ms. Felix’s contributions have been invaluable to our transportation department and the students who we serve,” said MISD Chief Operations Officer Cortney Smith. “The honor of being named Operations Specialist of the Year is a testament to her exceptional skills and relentless dedication to ensuring the safety and efficiency of our bus routes.”

Felix received the award at the annual TAPT banquet, which was held in The Woodlands in June.