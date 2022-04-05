MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Monday the Midland Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a budget that allows all district employees to receive a one-time stipend of up to $2,000 to show their appreciation for the staff’s work throughout the school year.

In a news release, Board President Bryan Murry recognized the challenges faced by MISD employees and thanked the district employees for their hard work.

“The past few school years have been tough for everyone, and this year has been no exception,” said Murry. “MISD is nothing without its people, and it’s fitting to use these excess funds as a way to show appreciation for our district employees who have worked so hard to keep the district running. On behalf of the board, we cannot thank them enough for what they do.”

The funds for the stipend are from a 2021 to 2022 budget surplus and legislation adjusting in-person learning funds for this school year. Teachers should receive the stipend by the end of May.