MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD leaders said they are “incredibly pleased” with recruitment efforts and will begin the 2023-2024 school year with nearly every teaching position filled.

“We’re incredibly pleased with the results of our teacher recruitment efforts,” said Brandon Reyes, Chief of Human Capital. “We will begin the new school year Wednesday with 95% of teaching positions filled across the district. It’s a pivotal accomplishment that underscores our commitment to ensuring every student benefits from quality instruction.”

MISD said is committed to investing in educators and ensuring that they have the necessary resources, training and support to foster optimal learning environments.

The first day of school for MISD is Wednesday, August 9. If you are interested in working for the District, you’ll find a list of open positions here.