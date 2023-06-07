MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD announced the approval of an “inspiring” new compensation package for the 2023-24 school year, following Tuesday evening’s board meeting.

The comprehensive compensation package provides General Pay Increases for all teachers and staff- the District said the decision comes as a way of “emphasizing our dedication to fostering an environment where everyone is valued and recognized for their contribution”.

The Board of Trustees approved the 2023-24 Compensation Manual, which includes a 4% GPI raise for teachers and all other pay groups. The move aligns with the District’s dedication to reward the effort and commitment of its educators. The GPI, calculated as a percentage of the market median teacher salary, equates to a salary increase of $2,200.

The new manual also includes a 3% GPI raise for the administrative and professional pay group, calculated as a percentage of the employee’s pay grade midpoint.

Moreover, the starting minimum salary for teachers saw a considerable increase, rising from $58,500 to $60,500. The starting minimum hourly pay for all pay plans was raised from $13.50 to $14.25. Similarly, bus drivers will see their starting minimum hourly pay rise from $22.00 to $25.00. These changes surpass local and state job market averages, according to a news release

“These increased compensation packages demonstrate our unwavering commitment to our staff, recognizing their hard work, dedication, and the invaluable roles they play in shaping our students’ futures,” said Brandon Reyes, Chief of Human Capital Management. “Our new compensation structure is a reflection of our belief in rewarding effort and commitment, securing our position as a leading employer.”