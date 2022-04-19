MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD’s Kindergarten Roundup week is coming up sooner than you think! Parents of soon-to-be kindergarteners will have an opportunity to participate in the “Kinder Roundup”. The “Kinder Roundup” is designed for families of incoming kindergarteners to familiarize themselves with the school and receive help with enrollment.

In a recent news release from Midland Independent School District, the purpose of this event is to give parents the opportunity to tour the campus of their child’s future school, meet the principal, and meet the teachers as well as fill out any forms necessary for the next school year.

Elena Ladd, the Public Information Officer for MISD expressed her thoughts on the importance of an event like Kindergarten Roundup.

“Beginning kindergarten is such an exciting time for both students and parents, each of our campuses are already preparing for the next school year and want to help families get comfortable starting elementary school,” said Public Information Officer Elana Ladd.

Families that want to enroll need the following documents:

-Your child’s birth certificate –

Your child’s shot record-

Your child’s social security card

-Parent/guardian ID-Proof of residence (copy of recent utility bill or copy of lease)

Click here for more information on the Kindergarten Roundup and information on enrollment.