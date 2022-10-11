MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — The school year is underway for our local school districts. That also means it is senior year for many students and with that comes college preparation.

A FASFA form stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Everyone is required to fill them out before entering college. Michelle Barrandy, a school counselor with Midland ISD says the FASFA or TASFA forms must be filled out before graduation or students cant walk.

However they can sign a waiver saying they’re not going to college at all or yet and can even can change their mind later on in the year if they choose.

“So the requirement for FASFA is a graduation requirement. We it was actually put into place last year by the state. This is not just a district thing. This is the whole state of Texas,” said Barrandy.

Barrandy says a lot of families are worried about paying for college.

“A lot of people were waiting until after or later and you need to make sure that there are going to be plenty of funds for everyone. There just wasn’t a lot of participation in it. So I think they’re just trying to push kids to get help for to pay for college and maybe get kids to go to college.

A lot of people will stop and say, I can’t afford it. I don’t know how I’m going to pay for it. That’s there’s a way that you can pay for it. I know a lot of people are worried that we’re just going to see their tax information because they do have to provide their tax documents from the year before,” said Barrandy.

Some parents are worried that filling this form out will give the school personal financial information. She says that is not the case.

“We don’t see any of that. We are here to help. Because it’s all online, they can actually link their IRS information and it gets transferred. Nobody sees it.

FASFA Kick Off for Midland ISD is Wednesday night from 6pm to 730pm at Midland Legacy High School. Parents will need to create a FASFA ID before attending.