MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD will be hosting a pair of bond presentations where community members will be able to ask questions.

Midland ISD said in a post on Sunday that attendees will hear an overview of facts about the upcoming bond election, tour the existing High School campuses, and ask any questions you may have about the bond.

The first presentation will be at Midland High School on Wednesday, October 4th, beginning at 6pm. The campus tour will start in the library.

The second presentation will be at Legacy High School on Monday, October 9th , beginning at 6pm. This campus tour will also start in the library.