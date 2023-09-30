MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Teaming up with the Midland Fire Department, Midland ISD is working to train the next generation of firefighters and make sure they are successful outside the classroom.

“I got into it because I believe it was a great opportunity for me and a great investment for everybody,” said Ashton Legarden, a junior at Midland ISD. “And it’s a pretty nice place you know everybody here is likeable it’s a good place.”

Abigail Carrillo and MFD Captain Ryan Collier

Any student is eligible for the program, they just need to contact their home campus administration.

This comes as Midland ISD announces Abigail Carrillo becoming the first MISD Fire Academy graduate to join the Midland Fire Department. Abigail was in the first class of the fire program during her junior year. She graduated from LHS in the spring.

Carrillo joined other recruits in being sworn in as new firefighters on Wednesday.