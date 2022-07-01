MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Several Midland ISD educators attended a leadership training conference at the Principals Center, part of the Harvard Graduate School of Education in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The conference allowed each educator to learn new ways of identifying strategies for developing and implementing targeted improvement plans for the upcoming school year.

In a recent news release, San Jacinto Junior High Principal, Dr. Jessica Gore applied for the opportunity through the Charles Butt Foundation. Dr. Gore was accompanied by 2 members of the San Jacinto leadership team along with MISD Associate Superintendent Dr. Luz Martinez.

Gore and her staff were among the 400 attendees selected nationwide, including 39 from Texas representing 18 school districts and one charter school. The Charles Butt Foundation sponsored all Texas attendees, including those from MISD.

Gore shared her experience with the School Turnaround Leadership Institute conference held at the Principals Center.

“This event was taught and led by the smartest researchers in education,” The professional learning we experienced at this event is something we can put to use right away.”

Campus leaders had the opportunity to develop new ways of identifying and creating improvement strategies that can be used throughout the school year.

“When your focus day in and day out is on your teachers, students, and the content you’re teaching, student achievement will necessarily improve,” said Martinez.

According to the news release, one of the key points that the conference emphasized resembled to what MISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey prioritizes for the district, a focus on family engagement rather than simply family involvement.

“Every parent should be involved with their child’s education,” Gore said. “At this conference, we learned that true engagement is when parents and school leaders are able to have an ongoing open dialogue about education.”

Gore goes on to say, “Out of the ten years I’ve been in education in multiple school districts, this was by far the most powerful conference I’ve ever experienced,”