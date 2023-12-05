MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Its been more than a month since the 2023 bond for Midland ISD passed… totaling 1.4 billion dollars.

Right off the bat, is the new elementary school. This will be built at the Lone Star Trails subdivision– with a scheduled completion date of 2025. The total cost— $53.3 million.

“We’re looking to start work on the elementary school this month, so testing, surveying, things like that to break ground in January is the goal,” said Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard.

Next on the agenda is work on aging facilities. The average age of a school building in MISD is 60 years old. The average age of a school building in the U.S. is 42 years old.

“It’s really gonna touch all of our campuses. Interior and exterior updates and renovations, upgraded lighting, roofs where we need roofs, carpeting, and flooring. Then of course mechanical electrical and plumbing,” said Howard.

Another aspect– school safety and security… Which remains top of mind for the district– also to be totally complete by 2028.

“Of course controlled access, where we don’t have that right now. Expanded control access. So at the elementary schools, for example, we have controlled access to classroom doors, but in the secondary schools, it’s just the exterior doors and some common areas. Also some more cameras and updated technology,” continued Howard.

50 million dollars worth of upgrades is going towards that project.

“Bringing all of our facilities up to good accessibility standards and making sure they’re meeting the needs of our students today,” said Dr. Howard.

There will be multiple phases for middle school additions and conversions…. Completion of the classroom additions is slated for August of 2026… With the cost broken down to $123,200,000.

“There are some things we’re going to start doing differently. It’s not our current 6th graders or current 9th graders fault that they sit on those campuses in a little more isolated setting than they would,” said Howard.

And the biggest project…. 2 brand new high schools, which should be finished by 2028… Also bringing in the biggest numbers with a cost just shy of one billion, at $985,200,000.

“The Legacy High School side near Astound Stadium, that area. Then the Midland High side at Wadley and Fairgrounds, where Ranchland Hills currently sits. We have signs that are going to be going up very soon that say ‘future site of’, so we know that will generate a lot of excitement,” continued Dr. Howard.

It all comes back to finances…. Which Dr. Howard breaks down further…

“Now that we have that resolution in place, the work can start right now and slow down the work until we sell the bonds. And so this allows up to 50 million of the work to get started and is going without having to sit and wait on bond sales,” concluded Howard.

The district says it will constantly be posting updates on its website, with new construction pictures and updated timelines here.