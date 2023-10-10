MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD Superintendent Doctor Stephanie Howard spoke at the Permian Basin Board of Realtors on Tuesday about the potential outcomes of the upcoming election.

Dr. Howard was informing the board about what the bong could mean for private property owners in Midland, allowing the board to pass along information to clients and consumers.

One of the main points of the upcoming election is the lack of a tax rate increase for Midland residents and property owners due to the bond.

It was also explained at the event that the new Midland and Legacy High Schools will not result in a change for any existing school boundaries.