FORT WORTH, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-In a unanimous decision Midland ISD Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey has been named the lone finalist in Fort Worth ISD’s Superintendent search. Ramsey began her tenure at MISD on February 22, 2021.

Under Ramsey’s leadership, MISD earned a “B” grade from the Texas Education Agency in the first complete ratings released since 2019. MISD’s overall score of 80 is an improvement from the “C” grade of 75 last awarded and a milestone for the district.

The TEA’s report showed even more progress among MISD’s campuses. The number of campuses earning an “A” or “B” rating more than tripled since the TEA’s 2019 rating. This includes six “A” rated campuses, up from two in 2019, and seven “B” rated campuses, up from two in 2019.

Upon the TEA’s announcement regarding the District’s growth, Ramsey said, “By comparing our current rating with our previous pre-COVID score, we can see that true growth has occurred in the district. This rating should send a message to the community that we take education seriously, and we are excited about the continued growth throughout our district.”

As part of Fort Worth ISD’s selection process, the Board heard remarks from community members about the candidates where one man called Ramsey a “job hopper”. He also stated that his district will not be fooled by MISD’s TEA rating.

He said while speaking with stakeholders from MISD, one noted that Ramsey was asked by board members ahead of her job offer in Midland if she intended to put down roots and stay at MISD or was the district merely a “jumping off point for her career”, at the time, Ramsey said she was dedicated to serving MISD through the entirety of her contract.

Since rumors began circulating online that Ramsey had thrown her hat into the ring in Ft Worth ISD’s search, community members voiced their opinions online, and they weren’t all supportive of Ramsey.

One Facebook user wrote, “Every School board member that thought she needed that hefty bonus should be voted out! Shame on every single person that thought she needed that! Imagine what MISD could (have) done with that money!”

Another said, “She’s heading east with another 35k in her handbag too, such a disgrace.”

Those comments were made regarding MISD’s decision to grant Ramsey a raise last month- her salary was raised from $275,000 to $310,000.

But the comments were not all negative. One user wrote, “They’ll be lucky to get her. She’s been a great asset.”

Following the Board’s decision, Ramsey said, “I am extremely honored to join the Fort Worth ISD team. I look forward to meeting with our stakeholders, visiting classrooms, and working together to provide a world-class education for all students.”

Fort Worth ISD’s Board will now begin a 21-day waiting period, with final action expected to take place at a board meeting in late September.

So, what comes next for MISD? We have yet to hear from the District.