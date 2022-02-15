MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- It was a special day for students, and an important member of the campus police force, at Midland ISD Tuesday. K-9 Officer Ziva celebrated her eighth birthday.

Students from across the district celebrated by making cards and posters for the officer, and the rest of the district police force showed up to honor Ziva and the important role she plays in helping keep campuses safe. Chief of Police Arthur Barclay said K-9s like Ziva are critical in helping keep drugs out of schools, especially now that students have access to different forms of marijuana, such as vape pens and edible candies.

“It’s almost impossible for a law enforcement officer to smell that,” Barclay said.

Barclay said officers like Ziva often retire when they are about 10 years old, meaning Ziva may only be able to serve the district for another two to three years.