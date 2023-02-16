MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Goddard Junior High student was arrested earlier this week for an incident aboard a school bus that “endangered passengers”, according to a Midland ISD spokesperson.

The alleged incident happened on February 9 when a student walked to the front of the bus and made an “obscene gesture” to the passengers. MISD said when the bus driver told the student to stop, the student wrapped their arms around the driver, which nearly caused the bus to swerve into traffic.

District leaders said the driver stopped the vehicle and called MISD police, who removed the student from the bus. After an investigation, the student was arrested February 13 and taken to the Culver Juvenile Detention Center. The student has been charged with Deadly Conduct.

The district said in a statement, “Midland ISD takes this incident very seriously and works hard to ensure bus transportation is safe. We commend the bus driver for maintaining control of the situation and Midland ISD Police for their prompt response.”