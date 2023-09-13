MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD has announced that a student was arrested this morning after they were allegedly caught by MISD police with a gun and marijuana inside a vehicle near the Legacy High School campus. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and is a joint investigation with MISD Police and the Midland Police Department.

In a statement, the district said, “We are grateful for the vigilance of the MISD officer who took immediate action to ensure the situation was handled quickly and safely. All violations of the law or the Student Code of Conduct will be addressed immediately, and students will be held responsible for their actions.”

The district continues to encourage students to “speak up” and let administrators know if they see or suspect illegal activity. You can leave an anonymous tip here.