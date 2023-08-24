MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD announce that enrollment numbers have surpassed 28,000 for the first time in the district’s history. Wednesday, August 23 marked the 11th day of the academic school year, and the first day that all MISD schools were in session. The total district enrollment was 28,483. That’s an increase of 1,054 from the previous school year, representing a 4% increase year-to-year.

The Texas Education Agency collects a snapshot of enrollment data from all Texas school districts as of the last Friday every October, when enrollment tends to have settled for the year. MISD’s snapshot total from October 2022 was 27,843 – an increase of more than 400 from the enrollment on the 11th day of school last year.

The current enrollment could change from now and when the official snapshot is taken this October. During this time, the district will work to locate students who were enrolled as of last school year, but thus far have not returned to class. This effort will include the annual Recovery Walk, where school employees visit the home addresses of unaccounted for students. This year’s walk is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23.

When comparing snapshot data from year to year, along with data from this school year, total enrollment has grown by at least 3% each year since the 2020-21 school year, with an overall growth of approximately 11% from the October 2020 snapshot until now.

Campuses with the most year-to-year growth include both comprehensive high schools (MHS and LHS) with each having grown by more than 100 students and 5% since last year. Specialty high school campuses Coleman and Early College at MC also showed growth, with Coleman increasing year-to-year enrollment by 50 students (41%) because of the inclusion of students participating in virtual learning.

Other campuses with strong growth include San Jacinto Junior High (more than 100 new students), and Rusk, Fasken, and Henderson elementaries. Henderson’s student body has grown in part due to rezoning, which was put in place to better match a school’s enrollment with campus capacity.