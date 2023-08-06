MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD was made aware of senior parking spots being vandalized at Legacy High and Midland High Schools Saturday night.

According to a post by MISD, the Midland ISD Police Department is investigating the situation and will seek appropriate disciplinary and criminal charges once the investigation is complete. MISD extends their apologies to the affected students of the Class of 2024.

If you know who was involved, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS, through the P3 TIPS mobile app, or through their website, and use “CAMPUS CRIME STOPPERS,” referencing “VANDALISM” in your tip. Tippers remain anonymous and caller ID is not used.