MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD said in a statement that they have implemented several changes in their ramped-up efforts in curbing behavioral issues on campuses, and their efforts are paying off.

MISD says that school fights decreased 30% within the first six weeks of the 2023-2024 school year, when compared to this time last year.

“We are immensely proud of the progress we have made in improving student discipline and decreasing disruptive behavior incidents in our schools,” said Roberto Cedillo, Deputy Superintendent.

The district says this success is attributed to several factors, including effective implementation of the Student Code of Conduct, setting clear expectations for students, and providing robust support for teachers when faced with behavioral issues.

Campus administrators have been working tirelessly to develop and implement strategies which promote positive behavior among students by emphasizing high expectations, promoting positive recognition, and providing teacher support. Administrators say they will continue to work to create an atmosphere that encourages students to make responsible choices.

Through open communication and regular engagement, MISD says administrators have established a partnership with parents, empowering them to actively participate in their child’s education, reinforcing the importance of mutual respect and responsible behavior.

MISD states that feedback from student and parent advisory meetings indicate far fewer problems in hallways and that the district’s communication about expectations at the beginning of the school year was a big help. Additionally, students understand that there are consequences for disruptive behaviors, namely being placed into a disciplinary alternative education program at a different campus.

“Tell an adult,” Cedillo said. “Tell a teacher, counselor or administrator, and they will help de-escalate the situation. Getting into a fight is absolutely unnecessary, and it disrupts the entire campus, which affects everyone, and isn’t fair to anyone.”

MISD is encouraging parents to talk with their child(ren) about the importance of following rules, expectations, and working to create a safe learning environment for all students.

“They are a critical part of prevention,” Cedillo said. “Parents want their child to be educated in a rich learning environment, and setting expectations and providing support go a long way in stopping behavioral issues before they start.”