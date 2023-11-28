MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD is looking for the community’s and parents’ input on what academic areas their children are most interested in. These areas range from fine arts to health and science, to STEM and leadership.

“We’re working to learn what unique learning opportunities parents would like to see offered in Midland ISD,” said Melissa Horner, Executive Director of Student Services. “The survey is a first step in determining what academic areas they value for their child.”

The one-question anonymous survey can be accessed here and runs through the end of December.