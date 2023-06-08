MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD has announced two community feedback meetings, providing the opportunity for residents to offer input about what they would like to see in the future of MISD schools.

MISD’s Bond Planning Committee has been studying the current state of district infrastructure, growth trends, and the educational needs of students. These meetings have been open to the public, and detailed presentation information is available on the Midland ISD website.

Whether you are a current school parent, a parent of a future MISD student, or a concerned citizen who wants to make sure the schools are producing the types of graduates needed to maintain a healthy and successful community, MISD encourages you to take part in the planning process and ensure your voice is heard.

Decisions made at these meetings will have a direct impact on students who are currently in the sixth grade or below.

The two meetings are scheduled to be held back-to-back on Tuesday, June 13th.

The first meeting will be held in the Legacy High School library at 5:15pm. The second meeting is scheduled immediately after, at 7pm, in the Midland High School auditorium.

The community is invited to attend the meeting of their choice.