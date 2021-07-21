MISD season football tickets on sale now

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Season football tickets for this year’s Legacy High and Midland High football games are on sale now.

The Rebel and Bulldog faithful can purchase tickets online through July 30.

“We’re excited to move ticket season ticket sales to this platform because it’s easy and convenient for fans,” said Wes Torres, Director of Athletics.

Season passes are only available for purchase online and cost $42 for a digital ticket and $45 for a hard pass. Each season pass is good for one person and provides admittance to all regular season home games for either Legacy High or Midland High; playoff games are excluded.