MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Many campuses across Midland ISD are either at capacity or over capacity, especially middle and high schools, according to a release from the school district.

“We anticipate MISD enrollment will grow by 4,200 students or more over the next 10 years,” said Superintendent Stephanie Howard.

Midland ISD said high schools are already above the capacities set decades ago, long before horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing opened oilfields even wider and drew thousands of families to Midland, seeking greater opportunities and better lives.

“We have not passed a sizable secondary bond since 2012, so we are already struggling with capacity issues and aging facilities,” Howard said, who saw firsthand the influx of new students back when she was principal at Legacy High School amid the early ’10s oil boom.

Howard returned to MISD in January, after being away for a decade. While away, secondary and elementary campuses implemented what’s meant to be a temporary solution, which has only grown: portable classrooms.

According to a release, MISD currently has 134 portables, the khaki-colored, shed-like buildings detached from the main buildings which you may have seen on campuses throughout the district. MISD has turned to portables for more than 25 years in response to Midland’s growth.

Groundwork is underway for 1,200 housing lots within the district’s boundary with 10 active subdivisions under construction, and seven more in the planning stages.

Portables do not offer a viable solution for creating an impactful, permanent space for thousands of future Bulldogs and future Rebels, the release states.

Another problem MISD is facing is keeping up with today’s technological demands.

Midland High School opened its doors about 20 years before Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon. Legacy High School predates the lunar landing by about a decade and the iPhone by about 40 years. Neither campus was built to support today’s technology, says MISD.

Campus safety and security concerns have also changed greatly, with buildings not being designed with modern solutions in mind.

“As we work through this bond planning process and design future facilities, the integration of safety and security will be at the forefront of the team’s work,” Howard said.

MISD says it needs two new high schools that can accommodate 4,200 students each, so it can meet future enrollment growth. By constructing new homes for students, MISD says former facilities can be converted into middle schools, raising the number of campuses which serve seventh and eighth graders to six or more.

MISD says this plan could see sixths graders moving to middle schools, opening many seats at elementary schools, which would serve pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Ninth graders would also be integrated into high schools, creating more traditional 9-12 facilities.

Peak enrollment in 2022-23 school year was 27,821, an increase of more than 1,400 students in a single year, according to the release. District demographers have anticipated MISD will have more than 32,000 students in 2032-33.

“We want to be prepared and ensure our facilities can support the growth we are seeing and anticipate in coming years,” Howard said, adding that MISD is committed to maintaining the small-town values that have long been a hallmark of the district.

“While Midland has grown, the small-town values and the way we work together and treat one another has not changed,” Howard said. “Even with the growth on our campuses, it is the daily interaction between teachers and students that creates the personal feel that is so critical to our success. We will always work to maintain our small-town feel and values related to knowing our students and employees.”