MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD is hosting a school board meeting Monday evening, with a multitude of different items on the agenda.

The Board will be taking time to recognize students, staff, and alumni for various achievements through the month.

They will also be holding a public hearing on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas report. The report is designed to provide transparency over school finances.

The Board will also be holding a vote for the possible formation of a bond advisory committee. If approved, the committee will provide oversight throughout the construction of bond projects.