MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD addressed the recent update regarding another delay in the release of 2023 campus and district A-F accountability ratings.

MISD says the continued delay results from an injunction granted by a federal district judge, preventing the Texas Education Agency (TEA) from releasing 2023 ratings until further notice or after a potential trial. The ruling is in response to a lawsuit filed by over 100 Texas districts against the TEA.

“With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, we are focused on improving student outcomes,” said MISD Superintendent Stephanie Howard.

MISD is not part of the lawsuit, which districts are alleging changes to the new rating formula were not adequately shared with districts in time.

“While we agree with the arguments that resulted in the lawsuits, we believe our time, energy and resources should be spent focused on instruction, coaching our teachers, and monitoring student progress,” Howard said. “We welcome accountability as long as it is fair, timely, accurate, and meaningful.”

The District says 2023 STAAR and EOC results showed improvement in several areas, with 14 of the 27 areas measured showing improvement from the prior year or remaining the same.

This week, the judge ruled in favor of the school districts again, leading to the postponed ratings release.