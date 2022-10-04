MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD’s search for its next superintendent is underway, and the community is encouraged to share its feedback by taking a survey that will help in the search and hiring process.

MISD’s board of trustees selected Dr. Ann Dixon with Walsh Gallegos to conduct the superintendent search. Applications will be accepted through November 3, and the community survey will close the following day.

Here is a tentative timeline for the search and hiring process:

October 3

Application window opens.

October 4

Online community feedback survey window opens. You’ll find that survey here.

November 3

Application window closes at 5 p.m.

November 4

Online community feedback window closes.

November 8

Board election. Canvassing runs November 11-22.

November 16

The board will:

Review community input

Review applications

Select candidates to interview

Discuss superintendent contract terms

Finalize interview questions

Discuss background check information

November 17-27

Consultant will conduct the vetting process of selected interviewees.

November 28-30

The first round of interviews will take place. The top two to three candidates will be selected for second-round interviews.

December 5-7

A second round of interviews will take place.

December 28

This is the earliest date the board can vote to hire a new superintendent. The district must wait at least 21 days after naming a finalist.

January 3, 2023 (This date is subject to change)

Superintendent will report to the district.