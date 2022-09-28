MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD has increased the daily rate of pay for substitute teachers. The raise comes as part of the recent update to the district’s Compensation Manual, which was approved by the Board of Trustees at September’s meeting.

Highlighting the increase is a baseline pay for regular substitutes to $120 per day, a 33% increase from the current base rate of $90 per day.

Other pay increases for substitutes include increases for regular teaching subs, substitute nurses, substitute clerical positions, teacher assistants, and those working in long-term assignments.

“Maintaining a competitive rate of pay for all of our staff, including substitute teachers is critical to our goal of providing a safe and high-quality education to all students,” said Woodrow Bailey, Chief of Human Capital Management. “Substitutes are vital to the successful operation and management of any school district. They play a crucial role in the staffing puzzle of any district, and this increase shows that we value their role within Midland ISD.”

The new pay rates will go into effect October 1. Anyone interested in learning more or applying to become a substitute is invited to visit this website.