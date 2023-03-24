MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- At the Midland ISD meeting on Monday, March 27, the district will propose a partnership with Third Future Schools to operate Lamar Elementary beginning next school year.

A statement from MISD says this is due to the strong possibility of Lamar Elementary not meeting expectations on the STAAR test for the fifth year in a row, according to the Texas Education Agency’s accountability system.

After 5 years of low performance, the state requires action be taken to improve student outcomes. The state can shut down the campus, take over the school district and appoint a board of managers, or allow a partnership.

MISD’s new academic leadership, which started in January, found that first-semester data shows Lamar has not showed enough progress to move out of failing status. This is where a partnership is the best option for Lamar, according to MISD.

If approved, a community meeting will be held at Lamar about Third Future to learn about the partnership and ask questions.

After approval, the partnership would last 3 years before operations return to MISD.

Third Future currently operates Sam Houston Collegiate Preparatory Elementary and has had academic success.

Staff members and parents were notified of the plan Friday afternoon. Contracted and non-contracted staff have the opportunity to apply with Third Future for a position at Lamar or apply for a position at another MISD campus or facility, where they will receive priority placement.

The MISD Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, March 27 at 5:30pm in the Bowie Arts Auditorium, 805 Elk Ave.