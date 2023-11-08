MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD will be hosting their ninth annual “Permian Basin Mental Health Conference” on Friday, providing free professional development to counselors across Texas.

With the theme of “Energizing the Conversation: Prioritizing Mental Health in Order to Foster Skills that Promote Student Social, Emotional, and Academic Success,” MISD says the theme of this year is catered toward educators, counselors, administrators, social workers, mental health professionals, or anyone else that shares a passion for supporting the mental well-being of students.

Horacio Sanchez, an author and mental health expert, will be the keynote speaker. He will be offering insights into promoting student mental health to maximize achievement. MISD says the conference will also feature various breakout sessions covering topics like resiliency, effective communication, coping skills, play therapy, and many other vital subjects.

The school district says they recognize the profound impact that mental health has on academic success and is committed to creating a supportive environment for students. With the Midland Education Foundation and Chevron, the conference brings experts and professionals to share strategies and best practices for addressing the mental needs of students.

The Mental Health Conference will be held at the First Baptist Church, located at 2104 W. Louisiana Avenue, on November 10th from 8am to 4pm.

You can learn more about the event and reserve your spot here.