MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD announced this week that Maxine Gonzales has been appointed as the Region 18 President for the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association for 2023-24.

MISD says this position is vital in shaping statewide school leadership strategies, representing all of Region 18 and communicating the challenges and needs of districts in West Texas.

In the leadership role, Gonzales will be able to use her experience as a data-driven decision maker to promote accountability throughout the state.

Gonzales is currently the principal at Henderson Elementary, after starting her teaching career in Lamesa and joining MISD in 2016. While a teacher and instructional coach, Gonzales developed multiple professional training programs for teachers, empowering them to create environments that promote learning.

Since joining MISD, Gozales has participated in the Aspiring Principals Academy and the Superintendent Internship Program. She was later promoted to principal with the opportunity to run her own campus, according to a release from the school district.

“My years in education have shown me the incredible potential of our students and educators,” Gonzales said. “I am honored to serve in this role and serve the families and students of MISD.”

More than 6,000 PK-8 educators from across the state are members of TEPSA.