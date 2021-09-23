MISD preparing for first Intersession

Parents to receive information from campuses this week

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland ISD staff are busy preparing for the district’s first intersession, dubbed MISD Achieves, which will take place October 18-21. This week, campuses will inform parents if their student needs to be a part of the first intersession.

Campuses will offer intervention sessions in reading, math, English and algebra to support these students. Participating elementary and junior high students will attend sessions for full days, while some high school students may only be required to attend for a half day.

“Intersession was created with the purpose of making sure all of our students are on track with their grade level,” said Dr. Kregg Cuellar, MISD Deputy Superintendent. “This is an opportunity for kids who may be behind due to COVID or other factors to catch up with their peers.”

Students not required to attend may stay home from school, attend a community-based enrichment program or camp, or select one of the enrichment opportunities offered by the district.

Enrichment opportunities include Go For Launch!, a space-themed science program for 8-12 graders that will send one winning experiment to the International Space Station!

High school students can also sign up for the Princeton Review SAT/PSAT Prep. Midland High students have already filled up their allotment of seats, but there is still room for Legacy High students.