MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Classrooms around the Basin have been preparing for the big solar eclipse event coming tomorrow.

Teachers with Midland ISD took time this week to educate students on everything related to the eclipse. MISD students were also given a generous donation of eclipse viewers for every student by the Abell-Hangar Foundation and the McDonald Observatory.

“It’s important for engineering, math, arts to understand…and we’re right in the perfect line for it,” said Anthony Womack, a teacher at MISD.

The eclipse will be on October 14th, with the best time to watch it being between 11:30am and 1:15pm.

Make sure you have the proper glasses or viewing boxes so you can safely watch the incredible phenomenon.