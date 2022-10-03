MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD said police were called to investigate a threat on a school bus early Monday morning.

According to a statement, around 8:30 a.m. on October 3, a Midland High School student made a threat regarding a weapon while on the bus. MISD police were immediately dispatched to intercept the bus and clear the bus lane. The student was searched, and no weapon was found.

MISD said it takes all threats seriously and that student and campus safety is its top priority. The district also said even a false threat is a crime and students who make threats will be punished. However, the district did not say what punishment this student in this case may be facing.