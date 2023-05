MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a statement from Midland ISD, Chief Arthur Barclay’s resignation was accepted.

The release stated that his service was appreciated for the past four plus years, it is in the District’s best interest to reevaluate the leadership of the Midland ISD Police Department.

While no specific events were listed, the statement said a culmination of events led to the decision and they are acting swiftly to find his replacement.